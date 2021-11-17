Casino Concert Tickets Not Taxable, Pa. Justices Rule

By Maria Koklanaris (November 17, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- Concert tickets given away as perks to slot machine players at a Pennsylvania casino are "personal property" and thus not taxable as part of the casino's revenue, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, upholding a lower court decision. In an opinion by Justice Debra Todd, the court held that the tickets that Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc., operating the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, gave to some slots players were not "services." The tickets differed from some other giveaways, or "comps," that do qualify as services and which casinos are not permitted to exclude from their taxable revenue, Justice Todd wrote....

