Reps. Move Telecom Bills On Maternal Health, Spectrum Use

By Christopher Cole (November 17, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- Members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a pair of telecom bills to the floor Wednesday that would require the federal government to study the impact of inadequate broadband on mothers' health and to work to resolve disputes over the use of the airwaves. The telecom bills enjoy bipartisan support and generated no debate in the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which reported them out amid a flurry of legislation affecting multiple economic sectors. One bill, the Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act, directs the Federal Communications Commission to map the nexus of "poor maternal health outcomes" and areas...

