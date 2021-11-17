Class Attys In Wells Fargo Loan Suit Get $23M Fee Award

By Katryna Perera (November 17, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Wells Fargo customers who sued over certain auto loan fees will receive an award of $23.1 million for their role in securing a nearly $500 million class settlement after a California federal judge gave his final stamp of approval. According to a Tuesday order from U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, the plaintiffs' counsel will receive approximately $261,000 for cost reimbursement in addition to the fee award, and $46,375 will be split among the lead plaintiffs based on their level of participation in the lawsuit as a service payment. Judge Selna rejected the plaintiffs' initial request that all 15...

