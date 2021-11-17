'Rust' Script Supervisor Files Latest Suit Over Fatal Shooting

By Hailey Konnath (November 17, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- The script supervisor for the film "Rust" lodged a suit Wednesday blaming Alec Baldwin and the film's other producers for the fatal shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, claiming that vital safety protocols were ignored on the film's set and that she was in the line of fire when the gun went off. Mamie Mitchell said in her complaint that "[e]very safety protocol designed to ensure that firearms would be safely used were ignored" leading up to the accidental blast that killed 42-year-old director of photography Hutchins during rehearsal on Oct. 21. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident....

