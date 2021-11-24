Gordon & Rees Snaps Up Veteran Litigator In Nevada

By Grace Elletson (November 24, 2021, 11:59 AM EST) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has bolstered its ranks with the addition of a seasoned trial lawyer from Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush & Eisinger who will add to its litigation, insurance, health and ERISA teams. Thierry Barkley joined Gordon & Rees as a partner in its Reno, Nevada, office on Nov. 15, after more than two decades with Thorndal Armstrong, according to a press release from Gordon & Rees on Nov. 17. Barkley has worked on slip and fall cases, bad faith litigation, personal injury, malpractice, commercial contract claims and even environmental class actions, according to the firm, and has deep experience...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS