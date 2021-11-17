Feds Drop Appeal Of Ex-Mass. Mayor's Trimmed Guilty Verdict

By Chris Villani (November 17, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday dropped their appeal of a trimmed guilty verdict for a former Massachusetts mayor who was convicted on corruption and fraud charges for allegedly shaking down cannabis businesses and fleecing investors in his smartphone app. In a brief filing to the First Circuit, prosecutors said they would not be pursuing their appeal in the case of former Fall River, Massachusetts, Mayor Jasiel Correia. A jury convicted Correia, 29, in May after he was charged with using more than $230,000 of funds invested in his app, called SnoOwl, to live a high-roller lifestyle. He was also accused of separately...

