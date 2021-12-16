Hotel Tells 8th Circ. Not To Follow Pro-Insurer COVID Ruling

By Shawn Rice (December 16, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit was relatively quiet as the owner of Best Western, Hilton, Holiday Inn and Marriott franchises in Thursday's oral arguments said why its COVID-19 coverage suit against Continental Casualty Co. warrants a different outcome from the pro-insurer result in the federal appellate court's first ruling on such a case. Hotel owner Torgerson is urging an Eighth Circuit panel not to follow a prior ruling in favor of an insurer in a COVID-19 coverage dispute. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Daniel Schlessinger of Jaszczuk PC, counsel for Torgerson Properties Inc., told the panel that Minnesota law and allegations — made in exhibits...

