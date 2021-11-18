Did Trump's SPAC Violate Federal Securities Law?

By Michelle Genet Bernstein and Daniel Maland (November 18, 2021, 2:44 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler recently stated that he thinks "there's a need for some reform" in how the SEC regulates special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.[1] This statement, along with the recent announcement of former President Donald Trump's social media-related SPAC, has created a flurry of speculation as to when and how the SEC will adjust its regulation of the SPAC space, and how, if at all, Trump's SPAC may be affected. On Oct. 20, Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp., a SPAC listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, announced that they entered into...

