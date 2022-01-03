Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top 5 Gov't Contracts Cases To Watch In 2022

By Daniel Wilson (January 3, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- Courts are poised to weigh in on several significant issues for government contractors in 2022, including the legality of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the required pleading standard for False Claims Act cases.

Here are five cases, or types of cases, that government contractors should watch in the new year.

Challenges to the Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

As part of a broader effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the most significant pandemic in a century, the federal government has issued several mandates requiring vaccinations for certain groups, prompting a slew of related lawsuits that are likely to be decided in...

