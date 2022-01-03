Top 5 Gov't Contracting Policies To Watch In 2022

By Daniel Wilson (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Defense update of its pending overhaul of cybersecurity requirements for contractors is possible in 2022 as are other policy moves affecting federal contractors, including proposed changes to the False Claims Act. Here are five potential policy moves that contractors should keep an eye out for during the new year: The Pentagon's Tweaked Cybersecurity Rule The Department of Defense said in November that it would overhaul a pending program that will ultimately require defense contractors and subcontractors to meet certain minimum cybersecurity requirements, with a strong possibility of a related rule coming in 2022. Under the Cybersecurity Maturity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS