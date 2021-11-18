Real Estate Rumors: DR Horton, AMAC, Wells Fargo

By Andrew McIntyre (November 18, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton is under contract to buy 96.7 acres in Homestead, Florida, for an undisclosed sum, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for land at Southwest 328th Street and Southeast Sixth Avenue, and the sellers are investors Richard and Elizabeth Alger as well as the John L. Alger Trust, according to the report. Real estate firm AMAC has purchased a new Austin, Texas, multifamily property for $61.9 million, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The firm purchased The Mont, a 288-unit property that was recently completed, and the seller is Mont Apartments, according to the...

