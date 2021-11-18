Jury Awards Singaporean Plastics Co. $14.5M In TM Row

By Tiffany Hu (November 18, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- A California federal jury has handed a $14.5 million victory to Singaporean plastics and rubber maker SinCo Technologies in its trademark lawsuit accusing a former Chinese business partner of working with "disloyal" employees and misusing SinCo's name and logos to steal its customers. The jury on Wednesday found that XingKe Electronics (Dongguan) Co. Ltd. — previously known as SinCo Electronics — along with XingKe CEO Mui Liang Tjoa and former SinCo employees Ng Cher Yong and Liew Yew Soon, violated SinCo Technologies Pte Ltd.'s trademark rights by using the same name for its own operations. Xingke should pay $11 million to...

