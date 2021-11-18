3rd Circ. Won't Combine Construction Union Disputes

By Tim Ryan (November 18, 2021, 11:03 AM EST) -- Affiliated New Jersey construction companies cannot consolidate arbitration of labor disputes with two unions over job assignments, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday, setting out standards for when courts should order joint arbitration between multiple employers and unions. The Third Circuit said joint arbitration was not appropriate in this case because each of the unions had only agreed to arbitrate with one of the construction companies. (iStock.com/PHIDUONG) In a precedential decision, the three-judge Third Circuit panel rejected arguments from P&A Construction Inc. and its affiliate Utility Systems Inc. in favor of joint arbitration between the companies, United Steelworkers Local 15024 and International...

