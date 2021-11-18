Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Won't Combine Construction Union Disputes

By Tim Ryan (November 18, 2021, 11:03 AM EST) -- Affiliated New Jersey construction companies cannot consolidate arbitration of labor disputes with two unions over job assignments, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday, setting out standards for when courts should order joint arbitration between multiple employers and unions.

The Third Circuit said joint arbitration was not appropriate in this case because each of the unions had only agreed to arbitrate with one of the construction companies. (iStock.com/PHIDUONG)

In a precedential decision, the three-judge Third Circuit panel rejected arguments from P&A Construction Inc. and its affiliate Utility Systems Inc. in favor of joint arbitration between the companies, United Steelworkers Local 15024 and International...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!