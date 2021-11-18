'Robust' Process Picked Imerys Claims Rep, Trustee Says

By Rose Krebs (November 18, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Asked to weigh in on an insurer group's Third Circuit bid to disqualify a Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP partner from representing future asbestos injury claimants in Imerys Talc America's Chapter 11, the federal bankruptcy watchdog said the necessary "robust" process was used in appointing the representative. In a letter brief submitted on Monday, the U.S. Trustee told the Third Circuit that the appointment of a future claims representative, or FCR, should result from a "rigorous and open process" and that the FCR should be held to high standards. The bankruptcy court conducted such a process in appointing the FCR...

