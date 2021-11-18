Mass. Jails Protecting Prisoners From Virus, Top Court Says

By Chris Villani (November 18, 2021, 11:05 AM EST) -- The Massachusetts Department of Correction is adequately protecting prisoners against catching COVID-19, the state's top appellate court held Thursday, rejecting a claim that locking up so many people during a pandemic amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. Massachusetts' highest court found Thursday that the state Department of Correction is taking adequate measures to protect prisoners from COVID-19. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) The Supreme Judicial Court found that a class of prisoners cannot show that the DOC's response to the health crisis has been reckless or indifferent, agreeing with a lower court judge who had also sided...

