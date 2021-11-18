Uber Tells 9th Circ. Calif. Contractor Test Is Unconstitutional

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 18, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- Uber, Postmates and two drivers for the companies have urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court decision finding a California worker classification law is constitutional, saying the law unfairly forces app-based transportation drivers to be classified as employees. Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc. and the drivers told the appellate court Wednesday that it should reverse a California district court's July decision dismissing their suit against the state's attorney general, as well as the lower court's February 2020 decision denying their bid for an injunction against A.B.5. Despite California passing a new proposition in 2020, the state violates app-based drivers'...

