Facebook Given Another Chance To Fight Telecom Patent

By Isaac Monterose (November 19, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has sided with Facebook and its subsidiary WhatsApp Messenger in a telecommunications patent fight against Uniloc 2017 LLC, backing a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that tossed several of Uniloc's Voice over Internet Protocol patent claims due to obviousness. In an unpublished opinion filed Thursday, a three-judge panel said Facebook's citation of a voice communications patent from inventor Herbert M. Zydney and an HTTP protocol reference book by Paul S. Hethmon were "substantial evidence" that Uniloc's claims were obvious from prior art. The court ordered the board to reconsider two other Uniloc claims it previously upheld. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS