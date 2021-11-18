Ill. Justices Nix New Trial In Med Mal Wrongful Death Suit

By Mike Curley (November 18, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court Thursday scuttled a new trial order in a suit over whether physicians at a Chicago hospital failed to diagnose sepsis in a woman, resulting in her death, saying the initial trial court didn't deprive the administrator of the woman's estate of a fair trial by denying her request for two jury instructions. In the opinion, the justices reversed an appeals court opinion that had granted a new trial to Jill M. Bailey, administrator of the estate of Jill M. Milton-Hampton, and freed the remaining defendants — Drs. Brett Jones, Scott Heinrich, Amit Arwindekar and Helene Connolly and...

