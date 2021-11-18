Apache Asks Texas Justices Not To Reinstate $80M Jury Loss

By Rachel Scharf (November 18, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- Apache Corp. urged the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday not to review a ruling that trimmed its $80.4 million jury loss to $13.5 million in a dispute over the construction of a Louisiana gas well and processing facility. The oil company said the Texas justices should reject Castex Offshore Inc.'s September petition challenging a Houston appellate court's May ruling in a long-running suit that alleged Apache had mismanaged a joint gas project and caused delays and increased costs. While agreeing with the jury that Apache committed "willful misconduct" in its management of the processing facility's construction, the appeals court said Castex...

