9th Circ. Affirms FAA's Approval Of Amazon Air Cargo Facility

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 18, 2021, 8:25 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday rejected the state of California's and environmental groups' challenge to the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to approve an Amazon air cargo facility in San Bernardino, although a dissenting judge said the case "reeks of environmental racism." In a 2-1 decision, the panel majority said the challengers failed to prove their allegations that the facility would harm air quality and that the FAA neglected to conduct a thorough environmental review before deciding in 2019 that the project would not have a significant impact. The majority said the FAA completed an adequate environmental review before making its decision....

