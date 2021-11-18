SF Taxi Co.'s Suit Decrying Uber's 'Predatory' Pricing Slashed

By Linda Chiem (November 18, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed most of a San Francisco taxicab company's antitrust suit alleging ride-hailing giant Uber deployed illegal tactics to drive competitors out of the market, while leaving a slim possibility for the company to continue to pursue unfair competition and injunctive relief claims. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White partly granted Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion seeking to dismantle a third amended complaint from Desoto Cab Co., which does business as Flywheel Taxi, alleging Uber's practices have prevented smaller rivals from effectively competing in the ride-hail or rideshare market. Judge White, who has twice given Flywheel Taxi...

