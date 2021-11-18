Judge Tosses NY Restaurant's $1.7M Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 18, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a $1.7 million COVID-19 coverage lawsuit from the owners of an upscale restaurant along the Hudson River, finding Thursday that its policy with a Hartford unit did not cover the restaurant's business losses. An upscale restaurant along the Hudson River in upstate New York had its $1.7 million COVID-19 coverage lawsuit dismissed by a federal judge, whose ruling is in line with most of the cases of this type around the country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern cited numerous New York decisions rejecting coverage for COVID-19-related losses in his decision granting Sentinel...

