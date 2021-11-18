Caesars Dives Into NY Sports Betting With MSG Branding Deal

By Zachary Zagger (November 18, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- Caesars Sportsbook is making a huge marketing push in New York City following its selection as one of the approved mobile sports betting platforms in the Empire State, signing a deal that will make it an official partner of the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers and their home venue, Madison Square Garden. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., which owns the Knicks and Rangers, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced the new partnership Thursday that will bring Caesars Sports branding throughout the NYC arena and on MSG Networks as well into partnership with the MSG Sports-owned Knicks and Rangers. Financial details...

