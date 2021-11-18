CFPB, States Attack Bond Co.'s Attempt To Duck Discovery

By Jennifer Doherty (November 18, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- A firm that bonds individuals out of immigration detention is attempting to quash subpoenas in its latest bad-faith effort to dodge discovery, say the three states and federal agency alleging that the company preyed upon vulnerable clients. The attorneys general of Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, along with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told a Virginia federal court Tuesday that they need information from companies and executives linked to Libre by Nexus Inc. to determine the bond service provider's financial situation and seek appropriate penalties against the company for allegedly scamming its clients. But Libre has objected, saying the government officials...

