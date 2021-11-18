Brit Cops To Pirating DVDs For Global Hacking Syndicate

By Max Jaeger (November 18, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- A British hacker copped to cracking the copyright protections on nearly every major motion picture released on disc between 2011 and early 2020 and distributing copies across an online piracy syndicate that caused Hollywood to lose tens of millions of dollars, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Isle of Wight resident George Bridi, 52, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit copyright infringement before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman in New York, the DOJ said. "Bridi circumvented copyright protections on DVDs and Blu-ray discs to illegally share movies online, but he and his crew could not evade...

