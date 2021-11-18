Biden Administration Floats Reviving Clean Water Act Regs

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 18, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Thursday proposed replacing a Trump-era rule that narrowed the scope of the federal government's Clean Water Act jurisdiction with a broader interpretation that existed prior to 2015 while agencies work on an update. The new rule would clarify how states and federal agencies define "waters of the United States," a key Clean Water Act term that outlines which waters are subject to federal permitting programs and oversight. Federal courts have been handling a multitude of challenges to the Trump administration's 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which took a narrow view of federal authority. In August, an Arizona...

