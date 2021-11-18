Chinese Surveillance Co. Says FCC Can't Block It From US

By Nadia Dreid (November 18, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision is coming out swinging against proposals that the Federal Communications Commission block it from selling in the United States, telling the agency that it's powerless to do so because the company isn't selling communications equipment. Though the recently passed Secure Equipment Act requires that the agency stop approving equipment authorizations for companies on its so-called covered list — a list of untrustworthy suppliers that are blocked from receiving FCC subsidies — the law doesn't "expand the scope of the equipment that can be placed on the covered list," Hikvision pointed out Wednesday in a letter to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS