FCC Seeks Input On Longer-Term Connectivity Program

By Kelcee Griffis (November 19, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is exploring how to transition its temporary COVID-19 connectivity program into a more permanent program, asking the public for comment on how to spend the $14 billion Congress dedicated to continued connectivity subsidies. In a notice Thursday, the agency asked for input on the best ways to reshape the Emergency Broadband Benefit into the Affordable Connectivity Program by the end of the year. While the former temporarily offered $50 a month to help people effected by the coronavirus pandemic stay connected, the latter will offer low-income households $30 monthly over five years. Specifically, the agency wants to...

