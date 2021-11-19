3rd Circ. Says Penn National Must Cover Wrongful Death Suit

By Ganesh Setty (November 19, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- Penn National must indemnify a masonry subcontractor and pay its defense costs in a now-settled lawsuit over a construction worker's death, a Third Circuit panel ruled. Thursday's unanimous decision fully affirms a district judge's 2018 ruling, which held that Penn National must cover the subcontractor, Cost Co., despite the insurer's attempts to deflect obligations onto Cost's other insurer, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. In October 2009, a large concrete panel collapsed and killed construction worker Yamil Alexander Gonzalez while he was working at a construction site in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. When Gonzalez's widow, Karina Ramirez, filed a wrongful death lawsuit, she alleged negligence on the...

