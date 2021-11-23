How Advice-Of-Counsel Defense May Fare In Bannon Case

By Steven Gordon (November 23, 2021, 1:23 PM EST) -- Does former President Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon have a viable defense to contempt of Congress charges stemming from his noncompliance with a subpoena issued by the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol? Bannon based his refusal to cooperate with House investigators on a sweeping interpretation of executive privilege. It appears that he intends to defend against the criminal contempt charges by saying that he relied on the advice of his counsel. The prospects for this defense turn on exactly what his counsel advised him to do. Background In September, the House...

