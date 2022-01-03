Calif. Real Estate Regulations, Legislation To Watch In 2022

By Andrew McIntyre (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Real estate lawyers in California will be closely watching the issue of housing in 2022, as the state continues to face an affordability crisis. Experts are keeping a close eye on a pair of laws signed in 2021 to see if the changes spur more housing development and density, while lawyers are also paying attention to how much power Sacramento has over individual cities on the question of housing in general. Here, Law360 looks at three areas of California real estate regulation and legislation to watch in 2022. S.B. 9 In 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law several pieces...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS