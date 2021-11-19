Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​Attys Reap $7M From Deal Over Conagra Unit Purchase

By Lauraann Wood (November 19, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted more than $7 million in fees and costs to counsel who signed a $27 million securities fraud settlement over TreeHouse Foods Inc.'s $2.7 billion purchase of a Conagra Foods unit, two days after he gave the deal his final blessing.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr.'s Friday order awarded Wolf Popper LLP $6.75 million in attorneys fees and $327,242 in litigation costs to compensate the firm for the work it put in to resolve a class of investors' allegations that TreeHouse overstated its success after buying the Conagra unit and wrongly inflated its stock price....

