Product Liability Cases To Watch In 2022

By Emily Field (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Monsanto's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in its challenge of a $25 million verdict over its weed killer Roundup is one of the top product liability cases attorneys will be watching in the new year. And as more opioid cases continue to head to trial, the first bellwethers against e-cigarette maker Juul and the manufacturers of herbicide paraquat will also get underway. Here's what to watch in 2022: Monsanto High Court Appeal In the latest twist in the litigation over Monsanto's weed killer Roundup, attorneys are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court will choose to take up the Bayer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS