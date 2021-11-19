SEC Accuses NJ Trader Of $5.8M Market Manipulation Scheme

By Rachel Scharf (November 19, 2021, 2:57 PM EST) -- A New Jersey trader netted $5.8 million through a yearslong scheme to manipulate stock prices with coordinated trades in 18 different brokerage accounts, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has alleged in Manhattan federal court. The SEC filed suit Thursday accusing James David O'Brien, 50, of violating the Securities Act and Exchange Act with an alleged plot lasting from September 2015 through October 2020. The Gibbsboro, New Jersey, resident has been a self-employed trader since 2013, when he left brokerage firm Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. According to the SEC, O'Brien regularly placed a series of...

