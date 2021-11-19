UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (November 19, 2021, 5:35 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen the purchaser of Pablo Picasso's former estate file a debt claim, Vauxhall and BMW facing a raft of competition suits following EU fines over emissions, and a major London housing association sue its builder. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Withanage v. TECREF SARL. New Zealand investor Rayo Withanage filed a debt claim on Wednesday against TECREF SARL. According to media reports, Withanage has defaulted on a loan used to buy the estate of artist Pablo Picasso. Withanage is represented by Grosvenor Law. The case is Withanage v. TECREF SARL,...

