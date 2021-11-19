2nd Circ. Kills All Approvals For $683M NY Pipeline

By Clark Mindock (November 19, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has put the final nail in the coffin of a defunct $683 million gas pipeline project, handing environmental activists a win in their quest to kill approvals they said could be revived down the road without vacatur. A three-judge panel on Thursday sided with activist groups like Stop the Pipeline, the Sierra Club and others to grant a motion to vacate all underlying Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approvals for the Constitution natural gas pipeline, a project that was abandoned by the developer in early 2020 despite having active approvals. While the diverse group of parties involved in the...

