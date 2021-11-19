NJ Judge Aims To Block Her Surveillance In Pension Suit

By Bill Wichert (November 19, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge is seeking a court order blocking state judiciary officials from conducting further surveillance of her, her family or her home in connection with her lawsuit alleging they orchestrated the state Supreme Court's denial of her disability pension application, blasting prior monitoring as "harassing and retaliatory." With such surveillance in 2020 and earlier this year having sparked privacy concerns among her family members, Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone on Wednesday launched a motion seeking the protective order after court officials rejected her request to not track her anymore, court documents state. One of the judge's lawyers,...

