Texas High Court Will Hear Fight Over Injection Well Permit

By Mike Curley (November 19, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court announced Friday that it will hear arguments in January over whether the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was right to grant a permit to TexCom Gulf Disposal LLC for the construction of underground injection wells even after state regulators expressed concerns over the project. The suit, filed by Montgomery County and the city of Conroe, as well as a number of local residents, concerns injection wells that TexCom sought permission to build as part of a wastewater disposal facility in Montgomery County. The permit was the subject of a 2-1 split decision in May 2019, in which...

