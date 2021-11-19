What Enviro Attorneys Need To Know About The Budget Bill

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 19, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- The sprawling budget reconciliation bill passed Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives contains billions of dollars for environmental programs of all stripes, from incentives to promote clean energy in communities overburdened with pollution to water infrastructure projects. The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better spending package now moves on to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. Some spending would expand on priorities already funded in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed this month, while some would be for other programs not included in the first package. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., who heads the Senate Environment and...

