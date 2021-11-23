3 Things To Know About Sohn's FCC Confirmation Chances

By Kelcee Griffis (November 23, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- Gigi Sohn, a progressive nominated by President Joe Biden for an open Democratic seat on the Federal Communications Commission, is facing some friction in her confirmation bid. Here's what you need to know about Sohn's prospects for joining the FCC heading into Thanksgiving weekend. Next Step Is Dec. 1 Senate Appearance While the Senate appears to be making progress on installing acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel as the agency's permanent head, her fellow nominee faces more of a delay. The Senate Commerce Committee conducted a confirmation hearing for Rosenworcel last week but made Sohn wait for her own hearing. According to a notice...

