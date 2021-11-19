Triller Fight Club Hit With IP Suit Over Use Of Triangular Ring

By Zachary Zagger (November 19, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- Bare-knuckle fighting promoter BYB Extreme Fighting Series has hit rival fight promoter Triller Fight Club and the FITE TW network with a lawsuit alleging they ripped off BYB's triangular-shaped fighting ring. BYB filed the patent and copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida federal court over Triller's promoted "Triad Combat" bout scheduled for Nov. 27. which is set to feature a triangular ring that BYB calls a "blatant copy" of its own "unique and innovative" so-called "Trigon" ring. BYB Extreme Fighting Series says the triangular fighting ring for rival promoter Triller Fight Club's planned "Triad Combat" event later this month (top) blatantly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS