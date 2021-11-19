Chinese Investors Win $37M In Fla. Hotel EB-5 Row

By Emma Whitford (November 19, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge awarded a group of 17 Chinese nationals nearly $37 million in a final default judgment Friday against a father and son duo accused of carrying out an EB-5 investment scam through a Palm Beach luxury hotel project. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra issued the judgment in the wake of his 2020 findings that both Joseph Walsh and his son Joseph Walsh Jr., the scheme's alleged masterminds, were in default for violating court orders and abandoning their defenses. Both men have failed to appear in the case since November 2018, according to the order, which also enters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS