Pomerantz, Block & Leviton To Lead Nikola Investor Class

By Linda Chiem (November 19, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has appointed Pomerantz LLP and Block & Leviton LLP to lead consolidated shareholder suits alleging electric-truck maker Nikola Corp. overhyped the viability of its hydrogen fuel cell technology and business prospects, after the Ninth Circuit vacated an earlier order picking Rosen Law Firm as lead class counsel. U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan reevaluated his pick for lead plaintiff and lead class counsel after the Ninth Circuit held in July that the judge improperly saddled a group of shareholders — known as Nikola Investor Group II — competing for lead status with the burden of proving the...

