Insurer, Ill. Wingstop Owners Settle BIPA Coverage Fight

By Ganesh Setty (November 22, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- Society Insurance settled its coverage dispute with the owners of Illinois Wingstop restaurants who faced a now-settled proposed class action from a former employee alleging they violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, according to an Illinois federal court's dismissal order. The terms of the insurer's settlement were not disclosed in the order handed down Friday. None of the parties or their counsel responded Monday to Law360's requests for comment. In June, Society Insurance took the Wingstop owners to Illinois federal court, seeking a declaration that it should not defend or indemnify LNN Inc., MNN Inc. and Wing Brothers Inc. in...

