NJ Justices Won't Revisit Erased Med Mal Ruling Against Atty

By Nick Muscavage (November 22, 2021, 1:51 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has declined to revisit a state appellate court opinion that erased a judgment of over $300,000 against a Pennsylvania attorney on the grounds that the judge improperly found that he unlawfully practiced law in the Garden State. The state's high court on Nov. 16 refused to review the appellate opinion vacating the judgment against attorney Frank McClellan. The petition was submitted by Cindy Johnson, who filed a lawsuit against McClellan seeking to recover the roughly $52,000 referral fee he received out of a settlement in an underlying medical malpractice case. McClellan, a professor emeritus at Temple...

