NJ Justices To Tackle Job Status Of Real Estate Agents

By Bill Wichert (November 22, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will take on whether the state's so-called ABC test applies to determining whether commissioned real estate agents are employees or independent contractors, representing what Weichert Realtors has called a "high-stakes" issue as it fights class claims that the business unlawfully deducted expenses from salespeople's wages. In an order made available Friday, the Supreme Court approved Weichert's bid for the justices to review a July 2 state appellate opinion finding that the three-pronged formula determined a real estate agent's job status under the state's Wage Payment Law. With plaintiff James Kennedy II's proposed class action pending at...

