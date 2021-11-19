Philips Can't Add New Fitbit Products To Patent Suit

By Dave Simpson (November 19, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Friday that Philips North America LLC waited too long before attempting to add patent infringement contentions aimed at four new Fitbit products, declining to allow it leave to amend its suit against the Google LLC unit. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said Philips did not exercise reasonable diligence by waiting six months, and in one case 12 months, before attempting to amend its contentions to include Fitbit Inc.'s Charge 4, Versa 3, Inspire 2 and Sense products, which were introduced to the public in 2020. "In defense of that delay, plaintiff contends that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS