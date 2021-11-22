DOD Invites 4 Cos. To Bid On New JEDI Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (November 22, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has invited four companies to bid for the new multibillion-dollar deal replacing its hotly litigated, and now-canceled, JEDI contract. After the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract was mired in litigation, the DOD announced in July that it would break up the single-award contract into a multiple-award, multiple cloud deal, the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability. The DOD has solicited bids from Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corp. and Google LLC for the replacement deal, the department said Friday. "To maintain our military advantage, the Department of Defense requires an extensible and secure global...

