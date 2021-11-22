Pitt Beats Croatian Ex-Instructor's Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (November 22, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Pennsylvania sided with the University of Pittsburgh in a lawsuit brought by a dental school instructor who said the school terminated her due to her Croatian ethnicity after a colleague claimed she'd threatened to kill him. The University of Pittsburgh won a lawsuit Friday brought by Dr. Snjezana Bagic, a dental school instructor who said the school terminated her due to her Croatian ethnicity after a colleague claimed she'd threatened to kill him.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) After a four-day trial, the jury Friday found that Dr. Snjezana Bagic hadn't shown that unlawful discrimination cost her the job....

