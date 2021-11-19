2nd Circ. Wary Of Both Sides In Calif. City Gas Price Suit

By Nadia Dreid (November 19, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit wasn't very pleased Friday with the city of Long Beach, California's argument for reviving its antitrust suit against a company the city has accused of manipulating the price of natural gas, but the panel didn't have many kind words for the other side either. While the panel expressed doubt that the city's Sherman Act monopoly claim could stand without at least the allegation that there was another competitor in the market, U.S. Circuit Judge Rosemary S. Pooler questioned the company's argument that the city should have brought claims under a different act. "So you say, 'We were the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS